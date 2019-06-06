Could Kevin Durant be close to returning?

According to head coach Steve Kerr, Durant may scrimmage with the team on Thursday ahead of Game 4. His status for Friday is unknown as of now.

“We probably won’t practice as a team,’’ Kerr said. “It will be a film session and a walk-through. So if possible, we’ll get [Durant] together with some of our young guys, maybe a few of our coaches and try to get him out on the floor. That would be the next step. He’s got to continue to improve and not have any setbacks. That’s the main thing. So we’ll go from there.”

Kerr said Wednesday that Durant has been ramping up his workouts over the past few days and a scrimmage (or something similar) on Thursday would be the next step in a potential return.

Golden State's owner, Joe Lacob, said on ESPN before Game 3 that he is "serious as a heart attack" in his belief that Durant will return at some point during the NBA Finals.

The former MVP has been out since suffering a calf strain in Game 5 of the Western Conference semis. The Warriors have gone 6-2 without him in the lineup, but looked a little more vulnerable Wednesday night considering they were missing guard Klay Thompson as well. Toronto went on to win the matchup 123-109 and take a 2-1 series lead.

“You got to try to have a ‘next man up’ mentality, like we always say,” Steph Curry said after the loss despite his 47-point effort. “And just go out and fight.”

"I'm sure people are happy they're hurt," forward Draymond Green told reporters. "We just got to continue to battle and win the next game, go back to Toronto, win Game 5, come back to Oracle, win Game 6 and then celebrate. Fun times ahead."

While Durant's status is still unknown, Yahoo's Chris Haynes reports Thompson will return from a hamstring injury and play in Game 4.

In 11 playoff games before the injury, Durant was averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

After Friday's Game 4, the series will shift back to Toronto for Game 5 on Monday.