The Brooklyn Nets are preparing to play regular season home games without Kyrie Irving this year, head coach Steve Nash told reporters on Sunday.

"I think we recognize he’s not playing home games." Nash said. "We’re going to have to for sure play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much."

Irving's availability with the team has been up in the air due to his vaccination status for COVID-19.

Irving hasn't said if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, asking for privacy when pressed about his status during the team's media day on Sept. 27. He wasn't with his teammates that day at Barclays Center, instead appearing via Zoom.

New York has a mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for athletes who play in the city.

Irving could join the Nets for practice after a ruling that their practice facility doesn't fall under a New York coronavirus vaccination mandate.

The Nets are prevented by law from revealing whether he has been vaccinated, but listed him as “ineligible to play” in the injury report for their preseason game Friday against Milwaukee.

There is nothing related to the NBA that would cause a player to have that designation.

Unless Irving is vaccinated, he would have to miss the Nets' 41 home games and their two road games against the New York Knicks. The NBA has said he wouldn't be paid for any of those games.