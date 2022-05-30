Canada Basketball has announced that Steve Nash, Angela (Johnson) Straub, and Stewart Granger will be inducted to Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame class of 202 while Rick Fox, Michele Belanger. John Bitove, and Tony Simms will be inducted into the class of 2022.

“On behalf of Canada Basketball, and players, coaches and fans of our game across the country, I would like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to each of our Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame inductees from both the classes of 2021 and 2022,” said Michael Bartlett, President & CEO of Canada Basketball. “To be enshrined in the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame is a great honour and each of this year’s inductees have made a lasting and unique impact at all levels of the sport.”

Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame classes for 2021 and 2022 announced.



🍁 Stewart Granger

🍁 Steve Nash

🍁 Angela (Johnson) Straub

🍁 Michèle Bélanger

🍁 John Bitove

🍁 Rick Fox

🍁 Tony Simms



Nash represented Canada internationally for over 10 years, leading the Canadian men's team to the quarter-finals of the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Nash returned to the program as general manager of the Senior Men's Team in 2012. Nash was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Straub represented Canada as a member of the Senior Women's National Team from 1972-77 at the World University Games, World Championships, Pan Am Games, and Montreal Olympics.

Granger represented Canada at the 1982 and 1990 FIBA Men's World Championships. He became the first black Canadian to be drafted into the NBA when the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him 24th overall in 1983.

Fox represented Canada on multiple occasions, including the 1990 and 1994 World Championships.

Belanger coached the University of Toronto Varsity Blues to 854 wins over 41 years after joining the team in 1979. She is an eight-time OUA Coach of the Year winner and won nine OUA championships as coach of the Varsity Blues

Bitove led the NBA franchise bid process as lead founder and owner of the Toronto Raptors. Bitove also created the Raptors Foundation to give back to disadvantaged youth and was a founding member of the Sixth Man Club for Canada Basketball men's program.

Simms represented Canada for 10 years and was a key contributor at the 1983 World University Games, leading the country to a gold medal in Edmonton. He also led the country to a fourth-place finish at the 1984 Olympic games in Los Angeles.