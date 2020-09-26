The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without their captain in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars.

"We're not going to see [Stamkos] tonight," head coach Jon Cooper told reporters on Saturday.

The 30-year-old returned to the Lightning lineup for the first time since February in Game 3 and scored a goal, but only had five shifts, playing just 2:47.

Stamkos skated off gingerly at the end of his final shift in the first period and was not on the bench for the start of the second. He returned to the bench and took a few twirls to test out the injury but did not return and was deemed "unfit to play" for Game 4.

Stamkos, who last played Feb. 25, had surgery in early March and aggravated the injury at least once over the summer.

Tampa Bay leads the series 3-1 and has a chance to win the Stanley Cup in Game 5, it would be the first since they won it in 2004.