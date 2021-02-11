Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will not play Thursday against the Florida Panthers and is currently day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Injury update: Steven Stamkos is out for tonight’s game with a day-to-day, lower-body injury. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 11, 2021

Stamkos, 31, has seven goals and 14 points in 11 games this season.

The Lightning have won six consecutive games and lead the Central Division.