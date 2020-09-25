Steven Stamkos will not suit up in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach, Jon Cooper, told reporters on Friday that Stamkos has been deemed "unfit to play."

Cooper added that Stamkos hasn't been ruled out for the series.

The 30-year-old returned to the Lightning lineup for the first time since February in Game 3 and scored a goal, but only had five shifts, playing just 2:47.

Stamkos skated off gingerly at the end of his final shift in the first period and was not on the bench for the start of the second. He returned to the bench and took a few twirls to test out the injury but did not return.

Stamkos, who last played Feb. 25, had surgery in early March and aggravated the injury at least once over the summer.