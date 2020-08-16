Stipe Miocic staked his claim as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, successfully defending his title against Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 252 on Saturday.

The victory gives the trilogy of title fights to Miocic, who also defeated Cormier at UFC 241 to regain the heavyweight championship.

The 37-year-old dropped the belt to Cormier at UFC 226 after becoming the first heavyweight champion in promotion history to defend the belt three consecutive times.

Cormier announced his retirement from MMA after the fight.