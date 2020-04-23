Georges St. Pierre, Serge Ibaka, Pascal Siakam, Connor McDavid, Hayley Wickenheiser, Bianca Andreescu, Penny Oleksiak, Andre De Grasse, Tessa Virtue, Morgan Rielly and Christine Sinclair are among the many big-name Canadians have signed on for the historic broadcast STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE, airing commercial-free Sunday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. across all markets/7 p.m. NT.

Broadcast on hundreds of platforms, Canadian artists, activists, actors, and athletes will share their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to frontline workers combatting COVID-19 during the 90-minute show.

The unprecedented event, in support of Food Banks Canada, has become the biggest multi-platform broadcast in Canadian history, with 15 broadcasting groups led by Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média, and Rogers Sports & Media presenting the star-studded show on hundreds of TV, radio, streaming, and on demand platforms (see broadcast details below).

With a mix of music, messages, and more, STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE features Canadian talent uniting to show everyone working on the front lines of this pandemic that we are all #StrongerTogether. Viewers and listeners are encouraged to follow @strongercanada, launching today, to stay up to date before the broadcast.

Other participants include Amy Poehler, Andre De Grasse, Bad Child, Burton Cummings, Charlotte Cardin, Cirque du Soleil, Command Sisters, Dallas Green, Dan Kanter, David Foster, Desiire, Donovan Woods, Fefe Dobson, Geddy Lee, Hamza Haq, Johnny Orlando, Josh Ramsay, Justin Bieber, Kiefer Sutherland, Measha Brueggergosman, Mike Myers, National Chief Perry Bellegarde, Olivia Lunny, Robbie Robertson, Ryan Reynolds, Ryland James, Sam Roberts, Scott Helman, Serena Ryder, Shawn Hook, TIKA, The Tenors, Tyler Shaw, Walk off the Earth, and the cast of SCHITT’S CREEK including Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Chris Elliott, Dan Levy, Dustin Milligan, Emily Hampshire, Eugene Levy, Jenn Robertson, John Hemphill, Karen Robinson, Noah Reid, Rizwan Manji, and Sarah Levy.

They join previously announced participants Alessia Cara, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Céline Dion, Chris Hadfield, David Suzuki, Eric McCormack, Howie Mandel, Jann Arden, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Marie-Mai, Michael Bublé, Rick Hansen, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Sofia Reyes, Will Arnett, and William Prince.

STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE will feature a star-studded, virtual ensemble performance of a timely and treasured classic, sung by more than two dozen of Canada’s biggest international stars, homegrown favourites, and brightest newcomers. The exclusive rendition of the inspirational song, produced by Jon Levine (Céline Dion, Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne), will be released immediately following the broadcast on streaming platforms everywhere. The initiative, led by artists Tyler Shaw and Fefe Dobson from ArtistsCAN, will see all proceeds support the Canadian Red Cross response to COVID-19 in Canada.

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios, and CBC/Radio-Canada, STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE is presented in part through the support of MADE | NOUS, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent.

Canadians who are able are invited to donate to Food Banks Canada in association with the broadcast to support local food banks from coast-to-coast-to-coast as they face the drastic impacts of COVID-19.

Broadcast Details

STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE will air on hundreds of platforms, including live, simultaneous French translation on ICI ARTV, SériesPlus, VRAK, V, and Unis TV. Visit StrongerTogetherCanada.ca for broadcast and talent updates.

44 TV Platforms:

ABC Spark, ATN HD, ATN LIFE, ATN PUNJABI PLUS, ATN PM ONE, ATN TAMIL (JAYA TV), ATN GUJARATI, ATN BANGLA, ATN CRICKET PLUS, ATN FOOD FOOD, APTN, A.Side, BBC Earth, CBC, CBN, Citytv, Cottage Life, CP24, CTV, CTV2, FX, Family Channel, Global, HIFI, Hollywood Suite 2000s, ICI ARTV, Love Nature, MUCH, MTV, National Geographic, Makeful, NTV, OMNI Television, OUTtv, SériesPlus, Slice, Smithsonian Channel Canada, Stingray Hits, Stingray Retro, Super Channel Fuse, TSN, Unis TV, V, VRAK

13+ Streaming Platforms:

CBC.ca, CBC Gem, CBC Listen app, CTV.ca, CTV app, Citytv.com, ETCanada.com, Global TV app, GlobalTV.com, GlobalNews.ca, iHeartRadio.ca, iHeartRadio Canada app, and Stingray Music apps

Hundreds of Radio Platforms:

CBC Music, CBC Radio One, Sirius XM Channel 169, and participating Bob, Boom, Coast, Country FM, EZ Rock, Juice FM, Moose FM, myFM, The Breeze, The Goat, and Virgin radio stations, as well as select stations from Arctic Radio, Bell Media, Blackburn, Cogeco, First Peoples Radio, Harvard, Pattison, Rawlco, Rogers Sports & Media, Stingray, Vista, and the National Campus and Community Radio Association

11 On Demand Platforms:

CBC Gem, Crave, CTV.ca, CTV app, Global TV app, GlobalTV.com, ICI TOU.TV, iHeartRadio.ca, iHeartRadio Canada app, Stingray Qello, Super Channel On Demand

Food Banks Canada

Viewers and listeners who are able are invited to support Food Banks Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Food banks are concerned about the amount of food they have in stock as demand increases while food donations and volunteers decline rapidly. Funds raised as a result of STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE will be used to source essential food and support items across the Canadian food bank network and support operational innovation, including creating alternative delivery systems to best serve people in need during COVID-19.

How to Donate:

SMS: Text COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10, or $20

Online: FoodBanksCanada.ca/StrongerTogether

STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE is a joint production of Bell Media Studios, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and Insight Productions.

