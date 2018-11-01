CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have exercised their $6.25 million option for Pedro Strop, and fellow reliever Brandon Kintzler has picked up his $5 million player option.

The 33-year-old Strop, one of the baseball's most consistent relievers since he was acquired in a July 2013 trade with Baltimore, went 6-1 with 13 saves and a 2.26 ERA in 60 appearances last season. He can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses next year based on games finished: $250,000 each for 45, 50 and 55 games. He would have received a $500,000 buyout if the option had been declined.

Kintzler had a 7.00 ERA in 25 games with Chicago after he was acquired in a July 31 trade with Washington. The Cubs declined their $10 million team option on Tuesday.

Chicago also claimed outfielder Johnny Field off waivers from Minnesota on Thursday. Field made his major league debut this year and hit .222 with nine homers and 21 RBIs in 83 games with the Twins and Tampa Bay Rays.

