Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter (groin/pelvis) is expected to start skating following the holiday break, head coach Travis Green said Saturday.

He's been out for the past 14 games. Green said Sutter has not suffered a setback, but has not progressed as fast as the Canucks would have liked. At one point two weeks ago, he was skating on his own.

In 23 games this year, the 28-year-old has two goals and four assists.

Here are the lines for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues courtesy of TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Projected lines:

Daniel-Henrik-Vanek

Eriksson Gagner Boeser

Gaunce-Dowd-Virtanen

Goldobin-Granlund-(Biega)



Likely D pairings:

​Edler-Stecher

Pouliot-Hutton

Del Zotto-Gudbranson



Markstrom starts

Nilsson

Expected scratches: Burmistrov, Boucher

Injured: Sutter (groin), Horvat (foot), Baertschi (jaw), Tanev (groin)