20h ago
Sutter expected to skate after holiday break
TSN.ca Staff
Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter (groin/pelvis) is expected to start skating following the holiday break, head coach Travis Green said Saturday.
He's been out for the past 14 games. Green said Sutter has not suffered a setback, but has not progressed as fast as the Canucks would have liked. At one point two weeks ago, he was skating on his own.
In 23 games this year, the 28-year-old has two goals and four assists.
Here are the lines for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues courtesy of TSN's Farhan Lalji.
Projected lines:
Daniel-Henrik-Vanek
Eriksson Gagner Boeser
Gaunce-Dowd-Virtanen
Goldobin-Granlund-(Biega)
Likely D pairings:
Edler-Stecher
Pouliot-Hutton
Del Zotto-Gudbranson
Markstrom starts
Nilsson
Expected scratches: Burmistrov, Boucher
Injured: Sutter (groin), Horvat (foot), Baertschi (jaw), Tanev (groin)