Swedish forward Oskar Steen is expected to have a hearing with the IIHF on Friday for his third-period slash on United States forward Kailer Yamamoto in Thursday's semi-final match.

Steen, selected in the sixth round of the 2016 draft by the Boston Bruins, slashed Yamamoto in the back of the leg with under 10 seconds to play in Sweden's 4-2 win. Yamamoto dropped to the ice and needed the help of a trainer and a teammate to return to the bench.

TSN's Bob Mckenzie reports Yamamoto is expected to suit for the United States (who are already down two forwards) in their brozne-medal match, but he may be hobbled from the slash.

Steen, who scored shorthanded to give the Swedes a 3-0 lead in the third period, was not assessed a penalty on the play. Teammate Glenn Gustafsson, however, was given a two-minute delay of game penalty.

The 19-year-old owns two goals and two assists in six games with Sweden at the World Junior tournament. If he is given a suspension, he will miss Friday night's gold-medal game against Canada.

Sweden may already be dealing with a short bench for Friday's final as both Linus Lindstrom and Fabian Zetterlund are listed as questionable with injuries sustained against the United States.

Lindstrom, a fourth-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2016, owns two assists in six games at the tournament while Zetterlund, a 2017 third-round pick of the New Jersey Devils, has scored twice in six games.