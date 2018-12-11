With the Timothy Liljegren's status for the world junior hockey championship up in the air, Team Sweden added defenceman Philip Broberg to its preliminary roster on Tuesday.

Liljegren, a first-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017, has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and was ruled week-to-week by Toronto Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe on Sunday. Keefe added it "could be a stretch" for Liljegren to play in the tournament, though he noted that the both the organization and Team Sweden were still hopeful the 19-year-old would be able to compete.

"He's week-to-week, he's got a high-ankle sprain and those are difficult to deal with," Keefe said. "He's in great hands here with our training staff. He's working extremely hard, I know the event is important to him and he's going to do all that he can to be ready."

Liljegren had one goal and two points in seven games at the world juniors last year en route to winning a silver medal with Sweden.

Broberg, 17, was ranked as the top eligible defenceman in 2019 NHL Draft by TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button in his October rankings and fourth overall.

He has seven assists in 26 with Sweden's AIK this season.

"Outstanding skater who does it defensively, offensively and in transition with the ability to impact the game in all aspects," TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie wrote of Broberg in September, when he ranked him seventh in TSN's pre-draft ranking.

The world juniors begin on Boxing Day, when Sweden will play Finland.