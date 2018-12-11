With the Timothy Liljegren's status for the world junior hockey championship unclear, Team Sweden added defenceman Philip Broberg to its preliminary roster on Tuesday.

Liljegren, a first-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017, has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and was ruled week-to-week by Toronto Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe on Sunday. Liljegren had one goal and two points in seven games at the world juniors last year en route to winning a silver medal with Sweden.

Broberg, 17, was ranked as the top eligible defenceman in 2019 NHL Draft by TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button in his October rankings and fourth overall in the class. 

He has seven assists in 26 with Sweden's AIK this season.

"Outstanding skater who does it defensively, offensively and in transition with the ability to impact the game in all aspects," TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie wrote of Broberg in September, when he ranked him seventh in the class ahead of the season.

Keefe said Sunday it "could be a stretch" for Liljegren to play in the tournament, though he noted that the both the organization and Team Sweden were still hopeful the 19-year-old would be able to compete.

"He's week-to-week, he's got a high-ankle sprain and those are difficult to deal with," Keefe said. "He's in great hands here with our training staff. He's working extremely hard, I know the event is important to him and he's going to do all that he can to be ready."

The world juniors begin on Boxing Day, when Sweden will play Finland. 

Team Sweden Preliminary Roster

 
Name Team Catches Age HT WT DRAFT
GOALTENDERS            
Adam Ahman HV71 Jonkoping L 19 6'0" 163 Undrafted
Samuel Ersson Vasteras IK  L 19 6'2" 176 PHI 2018
Olle Eriksson Ek  BIK Karlskoga L 19 6'2" 185 ANA 2017
             
DEFENCE            
Name   Shoots        
Adam Boqvist London Knights (OHL) R 18 6'0" 181 CHI 2018
Erik Brannstrom Chicago Wolves (AHL) L 19 5'10" 181 VGK 2017
Philip Broberg AIK L 17 6'3 198 2019 Draft
Adam Ginning Linkoping HC L 19 6'4" 205 PHI 2018
Timothy Liljegren Toronto Marlies (AHL) R 19 6'0" 192 TOR 2017
Nils Lundkvist Lulea HF R 18 5'11" 174 NYR 2018
Jakob Ragnarsson Almtuna IS L 19 6'0" 176 NYR 2018
Rasmus Sandin Toronto Marlies (AHL) L 18 5'11" 185 TOR 2018
Filip Westerlund Frolunda Gothenburg R 19 5'11" 181 ARI  2017
             
FORWARDS            
Oskar Back BIK Karlskoga L 18 6'2" 192 DAL 2018
Emil Bemstrom Djugarden Stockholm R 19 5'10" 176 CBJ 2017
Lucas Elvenes Rogle Angelholm L 19 6'1" 172 VGK 2017
Samuel Fagemo Frolunda Gothenburg  R 18 5'11" 190 Undrafted
David Gustafsson HV71 Jonkoping L 18 6'2" 196 WPG 2018
Filip Hallander Timra AIK L 18 6'1" 190 PIT 2018
Nils Hoglander Rogle Angelholm L 17 5'9" 185 2019 Draft
Pontus Holmberg Vaxjo Lakers L 19 5'10" 174 TOR 2018
Rickard Hugg Kitchener Rangers (OHL) L 19 5'10" 190 Undrafted
Hugo Leufvenius Sarnia Sting (OHL) L 19 6'3" 225 Undrafted
Jacob Olofsson Timra AIK L 18 6'2" 192 MTL 2018
Johan Sodergran Linkoping L 19 6'3" 205 LAK 2018
Filip Svenningsson IK Oskarshamn L 19 6'0" 181 CGY 2017
Fabian Zetterlund Farjestad Karlstad R 19 5'11" 196 NJD 2017
 

 