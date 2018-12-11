43m ago
Sweden adds potential Liljegren replacement
TSN.ca Staff
With the Timothy Liljegren's status for the world junior hockey championship unclear, Team Sweden added defenceman Philip Broberg to its preliminary roster on Tuesday.
Liljegren, a first-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017, has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and was ruled week-to-week by Toronto Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe on Sunday. Liljegren had one goal and two points in seven games at the world juniors last year en route to winning a silver medal with Sweden.
Broberg, 17, was ranked as the top eligible defenceman in 2019 NHL Draft by TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button in his October rankings and fourth overall in the class.
He has seven assists in 26 with Sweden's AIK this season.
"Outstanding skater who does it defensively, offensively and in transition with the ability to impact the game in all aspects," TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie wrote of Broberg in September, when he ranked him seventh in the class ahead of the season.
Keefe said Sunday it "could be a stretch" for Liljegren to play in the tournament, though he noted that the both the organization and Team Sweden were still hopeful the 19-year-old would be able to compete.
"He's week-to-week, he's got a high-ankle sprain and those are difficult to deal with," Keefe said. "He's in great hands here with our training staff. He's working extremely hard, I know the event is important to him and he's going to do all that he can to be ready."
The world juniors begin on Boxing Day, when Sweden will play Finland.
Team Sweden Preliminary Roster
|Name
|Team
|Catches
|Age
|HT
|WT
|DRAFT
|GOALTENDERS
|Adam Ahman
|HV71 Jonkoping
|L
|19
|6'0"
|163
|Undrafted
|Samuel Ersson
|Vasteras IK
|L
|19
|6'2"
|176
|PHI 2018
|Olle Eriksson Ek
|BIK Karlskoga
|L
|19
|6'2"
|185
|ANA 2017
|DEFENCE
|Name
|Shoots
|Adam Boqvist
|London Knights (OHL)
|R
|18
|6'0"
|181
|CHI 2018
|Erik Brannstrom
|Chicago Wolves (AHL)
|L
|19
|5'10"
|181
|VGK 2017
|Philip Broberg
|AIK
|L
|17
|6'3
|198
|2019 Draft
|Adam Ginning
|Linkoping HC
|L
|19
|6'4"
|205
|PHI 2018
|Timothy Liljegren
|Toronto Marlies (AHL)
|R
|19
|6'0"
|192
|TOR 2017
|Nils Lundkvist
|Lulea HF
|R
|18
|5'11"
|174
|NYR 2018
|Jakob Ragnarsson
|Almtuna IS
|L
|19
|6'0"
|176
|NYR 2018
|Rasmus Sandin
|Toronto Marlies (AHL)
|L
|18
|5'11"
|185
|TOR 2018
|Filip Westerlund
|Frolunda Gothenburg
|R
|19
|5'11"
|181
|ARI 2017
|FORWARDS
|Oskar Back
|BIK Karlskoga
|L
|18
|6'2"
|192
|DAL 2018
|Emil Bemstrom
|Djugarden Stockholm
|R
|19
|5'10"
|176
|CBJ 2017
|Lucas Elvenes
|Rogle Angelholm
|L
|19
|6'1"
|172
|VGK 2017
|Samuel Fagemo
|Frolunda Gothenburg
|R
|18
|5'11"
|190
|Undrafted
|David Gustafsson
|HV71 Jonkoping
|L
|18
|6'2"
|196
|WPG 2018
|Filip Hallander
|Timra AIK
|L
|18
|6'1"
|190
|PIT 2018
|Nils Hoglander
|Rogle Angelholm
|L
|17
|5'9"
|185
|2019 Draft
|Pontus Holmberg
|Vaxjo Lakers
|L
|19
|5'10"
|174
|TOR 2018
|Rickard Hugg
|Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
|L
|19
|5'10"
|190
|Undrafted
|Hugo Leufvenius
|Sarnia Sting (OHL)
|L
|19
|6'3"
|225
|Undrafted
|Jacob Olofsson
|Timra AIK
|L
|18
|6'2"
|192
|MTL 2018
|Johan Sodergran
|Linkoping
|L
|19
|6'3"
|205
|LAK 2018
|Filip Svenningsson
|IK Oskarshamn
|L
|19
|6'0"
|181
|CGY 2017
|Fabian Zetterlund
|Farjestad Karlstad
|R
|19
|5'11"
|196
|NJD 2017