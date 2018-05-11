20m ago
Sweeney: 'We hope' Marchand can stop antics
TSN.ca Staff
Marchand on licking: I need to 'cut that (expletive) out.'
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is hoping Brad Marchand can follow through on his vow to stop his antics, like licking opponents.
Marchand received a formal warning from the NHL in the Bruins' second-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning after he licked Ryan Callahan – his second licking incident of the postseason. The 34-goal scorer said he's "got to cut that [expletive] out" during his season-ending availability, even if it leads to a drop in his numbers.
“I think this one’s hit a lot harder than some of the other things that have come his way,” Sweeney said, per the Boston Globe. “He spoke a little bit about his family and how it reflects on him as a person — more so than on him as a player.”
Sweeney said Marchand will continue to play with an edge, but needs to avoid raising the league's ire.
“He’s at a stage in his life and a maturity level that I think he understands, he truly gets that he doesn’t need the other stuff to continue to be an elite player,” Cassidy said of Marchand, who turned 30 on Friday. “There’s a certain level of Brad that has to be out there for him to perform the way he does.
“He likes certain challenges, as do a lot of players in this league. Those are the ones we have to focus on without crossing the line. So the licking, is that crossing the line? Apparently it is.”