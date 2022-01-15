Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie left Saturday game against the New York Islanders with an upper-body injury and will not return, the team announced.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps TJ Oshie will not return (upper body) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 15, 2022

The veteran forward left after two shifts and 1:46 of ice time, being ruled out for the game shortly after.

Oshie, 35, had five goals and eight assists in 17 games so far this season entering play Saturday.

After their matchup with the Isles, Washington will return home to host the Vancouver Canucks Sunday afternoon in D.C.