The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau according to multiple reports.

Minnesota has fired President and Coach Tom Thibodeau, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2019

Fred Hoiberg is a serious consideration of Minnesota owner Glen Taylor to become either the GM or head coach in the future, league sources tell ESPN. Hoiberg was an assistant GM in Minnesota prior to Iowa State. Scott Layden remains GM now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2019

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg is under serious consideration from owner Glen Taylor to become either the general manager or head coach in the future. Hoiberg was an assistant GM in Minnesota prior to his time at Iowa State. Wojnarowski adds that Scott Layden remains the club's general manager for now.

The T-Wolves picked up a win over the Los Angeles Lakers earlier on Sunday. Minnesota currently sits at 19-21, good for last place in the Northwest Division. Thibodeau ends his tenure in Minnesota with a 97-107 record after taking over to start the 2016-17 season. Prior to his time with the T-Wolves, Thibodeau was head coach of the Bulls for five seasons from 2010 to 2015.

They will be back in action on Tuesday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

