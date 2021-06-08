How much are the Avs missing Kadri right now?

The Tampa Bay Lightning are moving on to the Stanley Cup Playoff semi-finals.

The Bolts got goals from Brayden Point and Ross Colton as they beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Tuesday night to win the second-round series 4-1.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 29 shots in the clinching shutout.

After going the distance in their opening-round series with the Florida Panthers, the Bolts had a much easier time against the Carolina Hurricanes, who finished first in the Central Division with 80 points compared to Tampa Bay's 75. The Lightning took Games 1 and 2 on the road and dropped Game 3 in overtime followed by wins in Game 4 in Tampa and Game 5 back in Raleigh, N.C.

More to come.