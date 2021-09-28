Insider Trading: Will Matthews be ready for opening night?

The Tampa Bay Lightning and general manager Julien BriseBois have agreed to a contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

GM Julien BriseBois has agreed to an extension with the back to back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. More details shortly on Insider Trading and in @TheAthletic @TSNHockey — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 28, 2021

His current deal was set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

BriseBois, 44, helped the Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

He was hired by then-Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman as assistant general manager in July 2010. BriseBois was promoted to GM on Sept. 11, 2018.

The Greenfield Park, Que. native previously spent nine seasons with the Montreal Canadiens organization, starting on Sept. 1 2001.