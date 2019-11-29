Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper confirmed that forward Steven Stamkos will make his return Friday night against the Washington Capitals.

Stamkos has been out since Nov. 21 because of a lower-body injury. Tampa Bay was originally hopeful that Stamkos would be able to make his return at some point during the weekend.

In 19 games so far this season, the 29-year-old has seven goals and 13 assists while averaging 17:41 of ice time per contest.

Following their showdown with the Caps, the Lightning will host the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday night.