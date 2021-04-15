The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed forward Steven Stamkos on the long-term injured reserve list because of a lower-body injury.

Stamkos will miss at least 10 games or 24 days retroactive to his last game, meaning he cannot return before the first weekend of May.

Stamkos last appeared in a game on April 4, scoring one goal in a 6-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets where he played nearly 12 minutes.

The team has not said if the lower-body ailment is related to the core muscle surgeries he had last season.

Stamkos has 18 goals and 17 assists in 39 games so far this season.

Tampa Bay defeated the Florida Panthers 3-2 Thursday night on an overtime winner by Victor Hedman.