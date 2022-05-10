Tavares scores for Leafs, Lightning lead 2-1 after second period of Game 5

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares scored his first goal of the playoffs to cut into the deficit as the Tampa Bay Lightning lead 2-1 after two periods of Game 5.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2 as both teams try to seize control of the first-round matchup.

Lightning forward Steven Stamkos and defenceman Victor Hedman scored 52 seconds apart to open the scoring in the first frame, however the champions were kept off the board in the middle frame.

After registering only five shots in the opening period, the Leafs fired 14 shots at Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy as they controlled the majority of the play in the second.

Nick Paul

Jack Campbell

had a golden chance to restore the Lightning's two-goal lead as he skated in on a breakaway late in the period, but he was denied by Leafs netminder