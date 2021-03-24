The Tampa Bay Lightning are trading forward Alexander Volkov to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Antoine Morand and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft.

We have acquired forward Antoine Morand and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Alex Volkov. https://t.co/DZfBmwDbPy — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 25, 2021

The 23-year-old Volkov has three goals and two assists in 19 games so far this season.

He was selected in the second round (No. 48 overall) by the Lightning in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Morand has not yet appeared in an NHL game after being selected in the second round in 2017.