Major League Baseball will not be returning to the city of Montreal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports that the league has killed the team's proposed plan to split its seasons between Florida and Montreal.

Rays owner Stuart Sternberg is expected to address the media later on Thursday.

The Rays will now seek a new stadium in the Tampa area with their current lease at Tropicana Field set to expire after the 2027 season.

Topkin notes that a stadium plan would likely need to be in place by 2023 for construction to be completed in time for 2028.

Rays ownership had previously stated that the Montreal plan was its "only" option, but the plan would have required new open-air stadiums in both markets.

The Montreal Expos, who played at Olympic Stadium, relocated from Montreal to Washington, DC, where they subsequently became the Washington Nationals, in 2004.