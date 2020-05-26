The Tampa Bay Rays were back at Tropicana Field on Monday.

No, the MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association don't yet have an agreement in place for a shortened season to begin, but the Rays were able to open their home ballpark for limited workouts.

Among those in attendance were outfielder Austin Meadows, pitcher Yonny Chirinos and shortstop Willy Adames. People in the facility worse masks except players while they were on the field engaged in workouts or physical activity.

"It was good to see new faces," Meadows told reporters following the workout on a conference call Monday. "It's been a while since we've got to see each other and hang out and be on a routine. So today was good to have that little change of scenery."

According to Rays manager Kevin Cash, everyone had their temperature taken and were asked medical questions before being allowed to enter the facility. Cash added the team will continue to take baby steps with regards to organized activities and will ramp up significantly should the league and the union reach an agreement to begin the 2020 season.

Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26 before the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the start of the season indefinitely.