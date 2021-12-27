Team Canada will not have forward Dylan Holloway in the lineup due to an upper-body injury when they take on Slovakia in their second preliminary match at the 2021 IIHF World Juniors.

TSN's Bob McKenzie reported that while Holloway was not listed Team Canada's lineup for the game, he was told that the forward would try to give it a go during warmup.

McKenzie confirmed just 25 minutes before the teams took the ice for warmup that Holloway is indeed out.

Holloway had one assists and record 15:55 of ice time in Canada's 16-2 victory over Team Germany on Saturday.