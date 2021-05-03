Team Canada has reached out to Ottawa Senators forwards Connor Brown and Drake Batherson regarding playing at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, the two players said Monday.

Brown said he wants to play at the tournament in Latvia later this month, while Batherson said he has interest in it.

Brown, 27, has 17 goals and 28 points in 51 games with the Senators this season. The Toronto native has never represented Canada on the international stage.

Batherson has 17 goals and 32 points in 51 game this season, his first full campaign with the Senators. The 23-year-old played for Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championship, winning a gold medal.

Canada will open the 2021 Worlds on Friday, May 21 at Arena Riga against host Latvia. Canada will also face Italy, Finland, Germany, Kazakhstan, Norway and the United States in the preliminary round.