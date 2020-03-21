It was a safe bet that the front end duo of lead Rachel Brown and second Dana Ferguson would continue playing together next season.

The only question was where?

That was answered Saturday night as Alberta's Kelsey Rocque announced the addition of Brown and Ferguson to round out their foursome for the 2020-21 campaign.

Skip Rocque and third Danielle Schmiemann cut ties with second Becca Konschuh and lead Jesse Iles at the conclusion of their shortened season, opening the door for Brown and Ferguson to join the squad.

"We are so excited to announce that Kelsey and Danielle will be teaming up with Rachelle Brown and Dana Ferguson! The 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Champions and a world class front end - we are thrilled to add two players with such impressive resumes and experience," Team Rocque said in a statement. "We are already excited to get back on the ice next fall! We hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time and has a great summer. See you in the fall!"

🚨Team Announcement! 🚨



We are so excited to announce that Kelsey and Danielle will be teaming up with Rachelle Brown and Dana Ferguson! The 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Champions and a world class front end - we are thrilled to add two players with such impressive 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SdNbu21NzY — Team Rocque (@teamrocque) March 22, 2020

Brown and Ferguson, both 33, spent the past two season playing for Chelsea Carey and won their first Scotties Tournament of Hearts title in 2019, beating Ottawa's Rachel Homan in a dramatic final from Sydney, N.S. They would miss out on the playoffs at the world women's curling championship in Denmark shortly after.

The pair were back at the Canadian championship last month with Team Carey as the defending champs. They were able to make the championship round in Moose Jaw, Sask., but came up short for the page playoffs.

Third Sarah Wilkes was the first member of Carey's rink to announce she was leaving, joining Team Homan in Ontario. Brown and Ferguson followed suit a few days later.

Prior to their time with Team Carey, the front end duo played six seasons under skip Val Sweeting, making back-to-back Scotties finals in 2014 and 2015, losing both times.

Rocque, 25, has lost in the final of the last two Alberta Scotties, this year to Laura Walker and last year to Carey.

Rocque won back-to-back world junior titles in 2014 and 2015.