Saskatchewan's Team Matt Dunstone announced on Tuesday that they have decided to part ways with second Catlin Schneider.

"I can’t thank Catlin enough for the hard work and dedication he put into our team over the last few years," Dunstone said on Facebook. "I am thankful for the big moments and the big wins we shared together along the way. He is a talented, dedicated player and we wish Catlin nothing but the best moving forward."

Schneider, 28, has spent the past two seasons with the Regina-based rink of skip Dunstone, third Braeden Moskowy and second Dustin Kidby. Team Dunstone had a breakout campaign in 2019-20, winning their first Grand Slam at the Masters in October before putting a terrific week together at the Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston last month. They posted an 8-3 record through the championship pool, good enough to book a spot in the 1 vs. 2 page playoff against Alberta's Team Brendan Bottcher. Dunstone fell to Bottcher and then dropped a semi-final clash to eventual champion Brad Gushue.

Schneider spoke to CTV Regina's Claire Hanna regarding the team's decision to part ways.

“It is without a doubt, shocking, but I wish them the best and I look forward to a new fresh start," he said.

Schneider competed at the 2017 Brier as a third for Adam Casey and the 2017 Olympic trials as a second for John Morris.

The team is expected to announce their replacement for Schneider in the coming days.