Canada's Bloemen wins 5,000-metre gold at Four Continents Speed Skating Championship

Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen won gold in the men's 5,000-metre event on Tuesday at the Four Continents Speed Skating Championship.

Bloemen earned the gold in six minutes 12.38 seconds, Canada's best performance of the day.

Kaleb Muller of Cranford, Alta., took bronze (6:23.03), ahead of Bakdaulet Sagatov of Kazakhstan (6:31.77).

Laura Hall of Salmon Arm, B.C., brought home silver in the women's 3,000 metres, finishing in 4:20.68.

American Jamie Jurak won gold in 4:15.46, while Chaewon Park of South Korea rounded out the podium (4:20.73).

Hall was also part of Canada's bronze-medal performance in the women’s Team Sprint, finishing the race in 1:46.266.

The 18-year-old Hall stepped on to the podium with teammates Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Regina's Kali Christ.

Canada finished behind South Korea (1:32.120) and the United States (1:30.469).

The ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships continue on Thursday with the men’s and women’s 1,500 metres and Mass Start races.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021.