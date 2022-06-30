Free agent forward Thaddeus Young is coming back to the Toronto Raptors, the team officially announced on Friday.

We know you were waiting for this one 👀



Welcome back, @yungsmoove21 #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/S6WftNF01v — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 1, 2022

The deal is reportedly for two years and $16 million, his agents tell Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Free agent forward Thaddeus Young has reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $16 million deal with the addition of performance incentives, his agents Jim Tanner and Max Wiepking of @_tandemse tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

Young, 34, was traded to the Raptors, along with Drew Eubanks and a second-round draft pick, on Feb. 10 from the San Antonio Spurs for Goran Dragic and a first-round draft pick.

In Toronto, Young averaged 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 26 games.

Originally drafted 12th overall in the 2007 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Young has averaged 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 1,085 games split between the 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Spurs, and Raptors.