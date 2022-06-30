17h ago
Young staying with Raptors on two-year deal
Free agent forward Thaddeus Young is coming back to the Toronto Raptors, the team officially announced on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Boucher, Young re-sign with Raptors on multi-year deals
The deal is reportedly for two years and $16 million, his agents tell Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
Young, 34, was traded to the Raptors, along with Drew Eubanks and a second-round draft pick, on Feb. 10 from the San Antonio Spurs for Goran Dragic and a first-round draft pick.
In Toronto, Young averaged 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 26 games.
Originally drafted 12th overall in the 2007 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Young has averaged 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 1,085 games split between the 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Spurs, and Raptors.