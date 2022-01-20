Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko and forward J.T. Miller tested positive for COVID-19 on their rapid tests Thursday morning, reports TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The Canucks, who are scheduled to host the Florida Panthers on Friday night, are waiting for confirmation from lab tests later on Thursday.

Both Demko and Miller were in action as the Canucks defeated the Sharks 5-2 Tuesday night in San Jose. Demko stopped 34 of 36 shots to pick up his 17th victory of the season, while Miller contributed a goal and two assists in 21:35 of ice time.

Miller, 28, has 13 goals and a team-leading 39 points this season. Demko has a 17-14-1 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.62 goals-against average.

Vancouver forwards Bo Horvat and Conor Garland and goaltender Jaroslav Halak are currently in the COVID protocol. Demko and Halak have combined to start every game for the Canucks this season.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro was recalled from the taxi squad earlier on Thursday, joining emergency call-up Spencer Martin on the active roster.

The Canucks have had seven games postponed due to COVID this season and have not played at home since Dec. 14 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.