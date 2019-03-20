ABU DHABI, UAE – As the curtain fell on the spectacular Special Olympics World Games Opening ceremonies last Thursday evening and the competition got underway in earnest, the reality of the importance of this global event has been sinking in.

In an exclusive interview with TSN, His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, Abu Dhabi Sports Council General Secretary, discusses the impact of the World Games and other sporting events in the region.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council is, in His Excellency’s words, “like a smaller National Olympic Committee” charged with the task of overseeing 46 clubs and federations within the region.

What are some of the [positive] effects of hosting large sporting events in Abu Dhabi and the UAE?

“A tourism destination. And having a lot of sports events which would attract tourism to the country. And to attract good media to work, playing their good messages or the human messages. We pull out all the stops to make sure that people can all experience Abu Dhabi and the UAE, which are all about inclusion.”

Do staging events like international cycling, for example, have a lasting effect on the community?

“It's not only support; to engage more grassroots but even engaging the community itself. For example, to spread all the cycling benefits in the schools’ programs and the community. We found that there is a big amount of people that have been motivated by that and they started to obtain their own bikes. We want people to know not everyone that do competitive sports, but everybody can continue running, continue swimming or continue cycling. So as a kid, or someone with talent or grassroots, when he come and sees the international events happening again and you see those champions and heroes come from all over the world, you get motivated. The family also gets motivated and dreams about being there some day. This is also a good example for people, too, which is why it (the message) will always be spread around. The community first and, later on for sure, for the next generation. We will find more people coming and competing because they found their families practising and being active.”

Is there a measurable economic impact as a result of large sporting events being held in Abu Dhabi and the UAE?

“The results we have are from 2017 and 2018 is expected soon. We have the media and economic impact of the events which we are having from 2017 and we reached $700 million value. It’s amazing. I believe that it is because we are blessed with a good location and yes, also [good] weather between November and May.”

What about social media?

“It's much easier for sure (to achieve global reach). It's competing with the traditional media you can say. Yes, of course. It’s helping us a lot because a lot of people here are more engaged with the new social media. They know what’s happening, you know, and share with the world from all the platforms.”

Why was it important for Abu Dhabi to host the Special Olympics World Games?

“Taking care of the Determined Heroes, as we call them. We don’t like other names now. Those heroes are really deserving, that they have to be inclusive with everybody. We have to be unified with them. We have to be standing with their families and not excluding them from the community, not giving them the whole chance they deserve. It’s their right. 2019 is the Year of Tolerance in the UAE and we feel that this is a chance for people to see our theme of community integration. Work Unified. Play Unified. Be Unified.”

What about the leadership for the Games?

“As I said, it’s one of the most important events we are having here during the last years. The patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has given the event a big support. Not only from a logistical point of view, but from an awareness point of view. His Highness is a very good role model and everybody would like to follow him. You have a very positive energy around him. He’s spreading with his attitude a nice human message.”

How has His Highness’ participation been felt in the organization of these Games?

“He sets an example. He already participated from day one from engagement to all the good messages and leading in a very remarkable way. We have to thank his Highness a lot. We aren’t only sports people. We are convincing people and leaders and our leader is working with everyone about treatment of Determined Champions.”

The future of sport in Abu Dhabi?

“We are focusing on creating champions in different sports like fencing, shooting, sailing, cycling and athletics. We are sculpting new talent in this 2020 Olympics preparation period. We believe that we have a good sport structure which is a very important tool to continue improving. Families are convinced now of the importance of being active.”

For the 109 Canadian athletes on Team Canada, although not measurable in the strict sense, the impact of competing in these Games is nevertheless significant for the athletes and the wider Special Olympics Canada movement.

“To watch any Special Olympics competition is truly inspiring. To know that these athletes have overcome many barriers to get where they are and have faced those challenges with determination, commitment and joy is so inspiring,” said Sharon Bollenbach, CEO, Special Olympics Canada.

The Special Olympics World Games, featuring more than 7,500 athletes and 3,000 coaches representing more than 190 nations competing in 24 officially sanctioned Olympic-style sports, take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from March 14-21, 2019. For complete details, visit www.abudhabi2019.org , www.tsn.ca and www.specialolympics.ca/games-events/go-canada-go