The Mitchell Report: Offence dries up in sweep at hands of Yankees

Aaron Judge blasts a two-run homer off reliever Joe Biagini in the 13th inning to snap a scoreless deadlock as the New York Yankees shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 at Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game:

GAME 61, JUNE 6: YANKEES at JAYS

RESULT: 3-0 loss in 13 innings (New York wins series 2-0)

RECORD: 26-35

STREAK: L2

1—Powerful Yanks lineup ends things in extras

You can only hold a potent lineup at bay for so long, and Blue Jays pitching did exactly that for 12 innings Wednesday night.

The 13th proved to be unlucky, as the Yanks finally broke a scoreless deadlock in unsurprising fashion.

With Joe Biagini, the seventh Jays pitcher of the night, in the game, Aaron Judge swatted a two-run home run, his 17th of the year, to give his team a lead, before Giancarlo Stanton tacked on an insurance run two batters later with his 14th dinger of the season.

A three-run deficit likely felt like 20, as the Toronto bats mustered just seven hits total in the two-game sweep at the hands of the Bronx Bombers.

2—Gaviglio shines in fourth start of season

Acquired from the Kansas City Royals for a player to be named later or cash as a depth move on March 21, Sam Gaviglio has helped breathe some life into the Jays rotation.

After a couple of so-so starts that saw him go six innings in his last two outings, Gaviglio was excellent Wednesday, spinning seven innings of shutout baseball, quieting a potent Yankees lineup that welcomed Judge back following a night off in the series opener.

Gaviglio used a four-pitch mix to hold the Yanks to just three hits, while also walking three and striking out four.

Unfortunately, the Jays offence didn’t provide any support, and Gaviglio didn’t factor into the decision.

The 28-year-old righty will take a 2.51 ERA with him to the mound Monday in the opener of a three-game series in Tampa.

3—Bats can’t solve Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray has a history of pitching well against the Blue Jays, bringing a career 3.09 ERA in 10 starts against them into Wednesday’s game, and that trend continued.

The diminutive Yanks starter was brilliant over eight shutout innings, holding the Jays to just two hits and a pair of walks, but he induced a pair of double plays to erase most of those base-runners.

While he’s been impressive against the Jays, overall, he’s been dominant at Rogers Centre, with Wednesday’s gem lowering his ERA in Toronto to 1.88 in seven starts.

4—Solarte keeps getting doubled up

In addition to showing surprising power in his first season with the Jays, Yangervis Solarte is also showing an unfortunate ability to bounce into double plays.

In the sixth inning, Solarte grounded into his 12th double play of the season, tying him for the American League lead with Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos, and he’s one off the MLB lead of 13 held by Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas.

It’s a bit of a trend for Solarte, as he led the San Diego Padres in the same category last season, grounding into 18 double plays.

5—Travis provides highlight of the night

Devon Travis came up with a highlight reel diving stab in the second inning to rob Yankees catcher Austin Romine of an RBI single.

Travis ranged up the middle to his right and snared the liner that came off Romine’s bat at 107.9 mph, one of the hardest hit balls of the night.

While it’s a small sample size at just 234 defensive innings this season coming into Wednesday, Travis’ Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) sits at minus-4, 29th in baseball amongst second basemen with 200 or more innings played.

Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR) doesn’t like his glovework any better, handing Travis a minus-1.6 rating, also 29th in baseball at the keystone.

Last year in 424.1 innings prior to undergoing season-ending knee surgery, Travis posted a DRS figure of 3 and a UZR rating of 1.9, which grades out as his best defensive showing as a big leaguer.

UP NEXT: RHP David Hess (2-2, 3.47) vs. LHP Jaime Garcia (2-4, 6.08) on Thursday, 7:07 p.m.



VLAD JR. WATCH: After tweaking an ankle on a play at first base Saturday and missing a game, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Jays another scare Wednesday when he removed himself from the game in the fourth inning with another leg injury. Details were scarce and the Blue Jays did not have an official update on their prized prospect, but it’s not considered serious. Expect them to take it slow when it comes to a return, however. Vladdy Jr. was 2-for-2 prior to leaving, pushing his average up to .407.​