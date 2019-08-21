The XFL - which begins play next February after the Super Bowl — unveiled the names and logos for the league's eight teams on Wednesday, with the Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, (Washington) D.C. Defenders, Seattle Dragons, Houston Roughnecks, Tampa Bay Vipers, St. Louis Battlehawks and Dallas Renegades taking the field in 2020.

"The XFL is about football and fun, and our team identities are intended to signify just that," said XFL President and COO, Jeffrey Pollack in a statement. "Now it's up to our fans and players to help write the story.

"What happens on the field and in the community, in the years ahead, will determine the true spirit of each team."



The league has already begun signing players, including former Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Oklahoma pivot Landry Jones, who will play for one of the eight teams.

The XFL will sign seven other starting quarterbacks before a draft in October.