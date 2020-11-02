A quiet week on the free agent market saw just one player come off the top free agents board, leaving 33 from the initial Top 100 board compiled by TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli ahead of Oct. 9.

Alex Galchenyuk, previously ranked at No. 17, is the lone subtraction after signing a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Ottawa Senators last week. 

Ferraro and the boys try to make sense of the Sens’ Galchenyuk signing

Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan and Jeff O’Neill are joined by TSN Hockey analyst Ray Ferraro to get his take on the Senators signing Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year deal and what their expectations are for the once highly-touted forward.

As the calendar flips to November, Mike Hoffman continues to headline the top available unrestricted free agents with his camp promising patience as they wait for the right deal.

"I spoke to his agent, Rob Hooper of Octagon, on Thursday and I said, ‘listen, how patient are you guys willing to be here as this drags on’ and his answer was ... very patient," TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said on Insider Trading last week. "That's because they know what they have in their client. They think teams are eventually going to circle back and make the kind of offers that their client should be getting. And part of that is some teams finding cap room.

"Now, I think there are some LTIR situations that could come into play here, eventually closer to December or January. Boston (Bruins) with the David Pastrnak injury, Edmonton (Oilers) with (Oscar) Klefbom, St. Louis (Blues) with (Vladimir) Tarasenko. I think those are situations that the Mike Hoffman camp looks at as potential opportunities, over time. In the meantime, if a team like Florida (Panthers) where he played the last couple years or Nashville (Predators), which is called a bunch, if they finally step up and make better offers than they have been, then perhaps there's a deal there as well. But the bottom line: They're not going to panic, Mike Hoffman's going to wait for the right opportunity."

The 30-year-old, who had 29 goals and 59 points in 69 games with the Florida Panthers last season, is open to a one-year deal.

Erik Haula, a teammate of Hoffman's on the Florida Panthers last season, remains at No. 2 after scoring 12 goals and recording 24 points in 48 games split between the Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes this past season. 

Among defencemen, Sami Vatanen tops all blueliners at No. 6, one spot ahead of veteran Zdeno Chara and four spots ahead of former Calgary Flame Travis Hamonic.

 

Top Remaining UFAs - Nov. 2

 
RK Player Team Pos Age GP G PTS 19-20
1 Mike Hoffman FLA LW 30 69 29 59 $5.19M
2 Erik Haula FLA C 29 48 12 24 $2.75M
3 Corey Perry DAL RW 35 57 5 21 $3.1M
4 Mikael Granlund NSH LW 28 63 17 30 $5.75M
5 Anthony Duclair OTT LW 24 66 23 40 $1.65M
6 Sami Vatanen CAR RD 29 47 5 23 $4.88M
7 Zdeno Chara BOS LD 43 68 5 14 $2M
8 Andreas Athanasiou EDM RW 26 55 11 26 $3M
9 Carl Soderberg ARI C 34 70 17 35 $4.75M
10 Travis Hamonic CGY RD 30 50 3 12 $3.86M
11 Ilya Kovalchuk WSH LW 37 46 10 26 $700K
12 Matt Martin NYI LW 31 55 5 8 $2.5M
13 Conor Sheary PIT LW 28 63 10 23 $3M
14 Michael Frolik BUF RW 32 57 6 14 $4.3M
15 Colin Wilson COL LW 30 9 0 4 $2.6M
16 Mirco Mueller NJD LD 25 50 2 7 $1.4M
17 Melker Karlsson SJS RW 29 61 6 12 $2M
18 Trevor Lewis LAK RW 33 56 6 12 $2M
19 Ben Hutton LAK LD 27 65 4 16 $1.5M
20 Andy Greene NYI LD 37 63 2 14 $5M
21 Ryan Miller ANA G 40 23 3.1 0.907 $1.13M
22 Ron Hainsey OTT RD 39 64 1 12 $3.5M
23 Michael Del Zotto ANA LD 30 49 2 15 $750K
24 Drake Caggiula CHI LW 26 40 9 15 $1.5M
25 Madison Bowey DET RD 25 53 3 17 $1M
26 Jan Rutta TBL RD 30 33 1 7 $1.3M
27 Brian Boyle FLA LW/C 35 39 6 15 $940K
28 Karl Alzner MTL LD 31 4 0 0 $4.63M
29 Michael Grabner ARI LW 32 46 8 11 $3.35M
30 Frederik Gauthier TOR C 25 61 7 12 $675K
31 Riley Sheahan EDM LW/C 28 66 8 15 $900K
32 Jimmy Howard DET G 36 27 4.2 0.887 $4M
33 Craig Anderson OTT G 39 34 3.25 0.902 $4.75M
 

 