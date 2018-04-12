This week on Junior Hockey Magazine: Humboldt Broncos In Memoriam

This weekend, the entire 60-minute episode of Junior Hockey Magazine is dedicated to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Humboldt Broncos and the community of Humboldt.

We invite you to join host Gino Reda as the show profiles all of the Broncos' players and personnel, their personal stories as well as personal reflections from family members, friends and fans.

The show will also talk to Hockey Canada, the CHL and CJHL's leadership group, all of which have a long-term commitment to helping the Broncos organization and the community moving forward.

Junior Hockey magazine can be heard across Canada on the following radio stations:

Junior Hockey Magazine Broadcast Information Date City Station Time (Local) Thursday Bracebridge, ON Information Radio Muskoka 7pm Friday, Saturday & Sunday Halifax, NS News 95.7 QMJHL Post-Game Saturday & Sunday Bracebridge, ON Information Radio Muskoka 5pm Saturday Edmonton, AB TSN Radio 1260 6pm Saturday Kamloops, BC Radio NL 610 3:05pm Saturday Kelowna, BC AM 1150 4pm Saturday London, ON Newstalk 1290 CJBK 6pm Saturday Olds, AB 96.5 CKFM 6pm Saturday Ottawa, ON TSN Radio 1200 3pm Saturday Peterborough, ON 90.5 eXtra Talk Sports 11am Saturday Sarnia, ON CHOK 1070 OHL Post-Game Saturday St. Catherines, ON Newstalk 610 6pm Saturday Toronto, ON TSN Radio 1050 3pm Saturday Vancouver, BC TSN Radio 1040 9am Saturday Vancouver, BC TSN Radio 1410 6:30am Saturday Windsor, ON AM 800 5am Saturday Winnipeg, MB TSN Radio 1290 6:30pm Sunday Montreal, QC TSN Radio 690 9:30am

For more on the show, go to JuniorHockeyMagazine.ca.

Donations continue to pour in for the Humboldt Broncos. To make a donation, go to their GoFundMe page here.