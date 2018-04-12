This weekend, the entire 60-minute episode of Junior Hockey Magazine is dedicated to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Humboldt Broncos and the community of Humboldt.

We invite you to join host Gino Reda as the show profiles all of the Broncos' players and personnel, their personal stories as well as personal reflections from family members, friends and fans.

The show will also talk to Hockey Canada, the CHL and CJHL's leadership group, all of which have a long-term commitment to helping the Broncos organization and the community moving forward. 

Junior Hockey magazine can be heard across Canada on the following radio stations:

 

Junior Hockey Magazine Broadcast Information

Date City Station  Time (Local)
Thursday Bracebridge, ON Information Radio Muskoka 7pm
Friday, Saturday & Sunday Halifax, NS News 95.7 QMJHL Post-Game
Saturday & Sunday Bracebridge, ON Information Radio Muskoka 5pm
Saturday Edmonton, AB TSN Radio 1260 6pm
Saturday Kamloops, BC Radio NL 610 3:05pm
Saturday Kelowna, BC AM 1150 4pm 
Saturday London, ON Newstalk 1290 CJBK 6pm
Saturday Olds, AB 96.5 CKFM 6pm
Saturday Ottawa, ON TSN Radio 1200 3pm
Saturday Peterborough, ON 90.5 eXtra Talk Sports 11am
Saturday Sarnia, ON CHOK 1070 OHL Post-Game
Saturday St. Catherines, ON Newstalk 610 6pm
Saturday Toronto, ON TSN Radio 1050 3pm
Saturday Vancouver, BC TSN Radio 1040 9am
Saturday Vancouver, BC TSN Radio 1410 6:30am
Saturday Windsor, ON AM 800 5am
Saturday Winnipeg, MB TSN Radio 1290 6:30pm
Sunday Montreal, QC TSN Radio 690 9:30am

For more on the show, go to JuniorHockeyMagazine.ca.

Donations continue to pour in for the Humboldt Broncos. To make a donation, go to their GoFundMe page here.  

 