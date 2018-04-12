16h ago
This week on Junior Hockey Magazine: Humboldt Broncos In Memoriam
This weekend, the entire 60-minute episode of Junior Hockey Magazine is dedicated to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Humboldt Broncos and the community of Humboldt.
We invite you to join host Gino Reda as the show profiles all of the Broncos' players and personnel, their personal stories as well as personal reflections from family members, friends and fans.
The show will also talk to Hockey Canada, the CHL and CJHL's leadership group, all of which have a long-term commitment to helping the Broncos organization and the community moving forward.
Junior Hockey magazine can be heard across Canada on the following radio stations:
Junior Hockey Magazine Broadcast Information
|Date
|City
|Station
|Time (Local)
|Thursday
|Bracebridge, ON
|Information Radio Muskoka
|7pm
|Friday, Saturday & Sunday
|Halifax, NS
|News 95.7
|QMJHL Post-Game
|Saturday & Sunday
|Bracebridge, ON
|Information Radio Muskoka
|5pm
|Saturday
|Edmonton, AB
|TSN Radio 1260
|6pm
|Saturday
|Kamloops, BC
|Radio NL 610
|3:05pm
|Saturday
|Kelowna, BC
|AM 1150
|4pm
|Saturday
|London, ON
|Newstalk 1290 CJBK
|6pm
|Saturday
|Olds, AB
|96.5 CKFM
|6pm
|Saturday
|Ottawa, ON
|TSN Radio 1200
|3pm
|Saturday
|Peterborough, ON
|90.5 eXtra Talk Sports
|11am
|Saturday
|Sarnia, ON
|CHOK 1070
|OHL Post-Game
|Saturday
|St. Catherines, ON
|Newstalk 610
|6pm
|Saturday
|Toronto, ON
|TSN Radio 1050
|3pm
|Saturday
|Vancouver, BC
|TSN Radio 1040
|9am
|Saturday
|Vancouver, BC
|TSN Radio 1410
|6:30am
|Saturday
|Windsor, ON
|AM 800
|5am
|Saturday
|Winnipeg, MB
|TSN Radio 1290
|6:30pm
|Sunday
|Montreal, QC
|TSN Radio 690
|9:30am
For more on the show, go to JuniorHockeyMagazine.ca.
Donations continue to pour in for the Humboldt Broncos. To make a donation, go to their GoFundMe page here.