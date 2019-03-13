Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. SERGE IBAKA (Raptors): Ibaka was handed a costly three-game suspension for his altercation in Cleveland. It might actually end up being a blessing in disguise. I’d rather it happen now than in the heated and intense nature of a playoff game where a suspension could tip the series in the wrong direction. It’s never a good development, but hopefully this is a lesson learned.



2. BOBAN MARJANOVIC (Sixers): The Philly centre played Tuesday night for the first time since Feb. 25, turning in an efficient 14 minutes, with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. He might look big and awkward out on the court but he’s effective and impactful in short bursts. He’s a nice option for coach Brett Brown to have for 15 minutes a game with his second unit.



3. RUSSELL WESTBROOK (Thunder): The Thunder star got into a heated exchange with a fan in Utah and, needless to say, nobody wins in that situation. Fans occasionally go way too far. When that’s the case, toss them out and don’t allow them back. Good on the Jazz for doing that. In the case of Westbrook, he has the right to be upset. He’s out there busting his tail and totally gets that opposing fans are going to good-naturedly bust his chops. At the same time, there is a limit to that. If a fan becomes abusive, then that’s offside.



4. SETH CURRY (Blazers): Curry’s stats might not wow you (6.6 points in 17.3 minutes a night) but it’s the threat he brings with his shooting ability (44 per cent from three-point range) and what it does to stretch the floor. You’ve got to guard Curry wherever he goes, which opens up all kinds of space for the other four Blazers in the game. It’s a nice luxury to have.



5. JIM DOLAN (Knicks): The Knicks owner recently banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for life after the fan demanded that he sell the team. It’s a really bad look on Dolan’s part. He just doesn’t get it and is clearly out of touch with what a mess he has presided over. Based upon what we’ve all seen of the Knicks during Dolan’s pathetic tenure as their owner, he actually did the guy a favour!