Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

Jack Armstrong returns ahead of the Toronto Raptors' visit to the San Antonio Spurs that will see stars Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan suit up against their former teams for the first time.

1. KAWHI LEONARD (Raptors): He had 45 points versus the Jazz in an absolutely dominant performance. Utah had no answers for him. Leonard’s tremendous strength and toughness are hard to match when he starts going at you aggressively. The element I most admire though is his constant commitment to defend and rebound. He never stops working.

2. DEMAR DEROZAN (Spurs): It will be great to see him in San Antonio Thursday evening. I’m glad that things have settled down and he’s establishing himself nicely there. DeMar is an easy guy to root for because he gives everything he has to the game and his team. Most importantly, he’s a first-class person. I’m sure lots of ground will be covered with the extensive coverage the next 48 hours and for his Toronto return on Feb. 22. When I think of his time as a Raptor it’s a totally positive feeling. He earned that every day.

3. DANNY GREEN (Raptors): So much is written and said about Kawhi and DeMar, but this guy has been excellent. Green is a true professional. He’s an outstanding knock-down shooter, sound defender, excellent teammate and has winning habits. He’s been a significant addition to the Raptors.

4. JAKOB POELTL (Spurs): Averaging 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting over 60 per cent from the field in his new home. He’s still getting adjusted and defining his role there, but I’m a fan of his game. Poeltl has terrific hands, quick feet and relentless energy. Tough-minded, Poeltl runs the floor gracefully and blocks shots. He’s got a nose for the ball and doesn’t back down from a challenge. He’s a guy who can play in your rotation and contribute to winning.

5. QUIN SNYDER (Jazz): I said it earlier in the season and I’ll say it again: The Utah coach needs to adjust to how the game is being played and surround Rudy Gobert with four perimeter players and bring Derrick Favors off the bench in the times that Gobert sits. The Jazz are a team that’s guardable and needs better spacing and explosiveness. Too often, they’re predictable and labour to get effective and consistent flow and versatility in their offensive schemes.