Four more members of Sens organization test positive for COVID-19

The Ottawa Senators announced on Wednesday that three additional players and one other member of the organization have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The team says that all four members of the team who tested positive have since recovered.

The unnamed players represent the seventh known NHL players to test positive, following two Senators teammates and two members of the Colorado Avalanche.

The Senators played the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center on Mar. 7, three days after Santa Clara County had issued a warning against holding large gatherings. The Avalanche played the Sharks the following night on Mar. 8.

Following the Sens visit to the Sharks, the team played the Los Angeles Kings on Mar. 11. On Mar. 10, the Staples Center, home of the Kings, played host to a Brooklyn Nets-Los Angeles Lakers game. Four members of the Nets, including Kevin Durant, have subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NHL suspended operations during the outbreak on Mar. 14.

The announcement of the first positive test from the Senators came on Mar. 17, four days after the player was tested. A second player was announced to have tested positive on March 21.

On Mar. 30, Gord Wilson, the team's radio voice on TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa, announced that he, too, had tested positive for the virus.

The team says that there were 52 members of the organization in total who travelled on the Senators three-game California trip. The team says those on the trip have been in self-quarantine since Mar. 13.