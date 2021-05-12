Three championships will be on the line on a packed AEW Dynamite card. The Young Bucks defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against SCU, Miro challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Championship and Jon Moxley puts his IWGP United States Championship on the line against the legendary Yuji Nagata. ​You can catch AEW Dynamite Wednesday night at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) (c) (w/ Don Callis) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) - There's a whole lot more on the line than simply the tag titles when these four former friends meet on Wednesday night. Last December, Daniels and Kazarian vowed to dissolve their tag team upon their next loss. Six months later, SCU heads into their shot at the Jacksons' straps on a 15-match winning streak. But the Young Bucks who SCU will meet in the ring are not the same men who they've known for years and spent countless hours on the road with - these are the new Young Bucks. After months of needling from Don Callis about once again finding that killer instinct from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the Jackson brothers have done just that and fallen under the sway of the conniving Callis, realigning themselves with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson). Over their careers, the Jacksons hold a 6-5 edge over Daniels and Kazarian in tag-team matches, but the match on Wednesday night will be the highest stakes encounter yet. Will we see new tag champs or will one of the best teams of the past 15 years wrestle its last match on Wednesday night?

--

TNT Championship match: Darby Allin (c) (w/ Sting) vs. Miro - Darby Allin's willingness to be a fighting champion just might catch up to him on Wednesday night. He enters the 10th defence of his TNT title in what is quite obviously not the best of shape. On last week's Dynamite, Allin was the victim of an ambush from Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky that ended with him falling down a flight of concrete stairs. Taking on Miro is a difficult task on its own, but doing so while not at 100 per cent could very well be too much to ask of Allin. And this version of Miro isn't a man to be messed with right now. The Bulgarian is hell-bent on winning his first title in AEW and has eliminated anything that might distract him from that goal, including brutally beating down his former friend Kip Sabian. Miro heads into Wednesday's contest undefeated in singles competition in AEW and chomping at the bit for Allin's gold. Can Allin overcome his injury or will Miro go home on Wednesday night with the TNT title?

--

IWGP United States Championship match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Yuji Nagata - Moxley won the vacant United States title at Wrestle Kingdom 14 by defeating Lance Archer and now makes his fourth defence of his championship and first on Dynamite. Mox was able to retain his gold against Juice Robinson, Minoru Suzuki and KENTA, but now takes on the iconic Yuji Nagata, who makes his return to TNT after a nearly 23-year absence. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion last wrestled on TNT on July 20, 1998 when he defeated Perry Saturn on an edition of WCW Monday Nitro. Nagata's presence at Dynamite is a rarity on these shores. Prior to his current stint in the US, Nagata last wrestled in North America in 2019 on a brief Ring of Honor tour that included a match in Toronto against Silas Young. Moxley and Nagata met on opposite sides of a tag-team match on last week's edition of New Japan Strong when the team of Mox and Chris Dickinson defeated Nagata and Ren Narita. Moxley has been able to withhold the challenges of everybody who has come for his US title thus far, but can he top the wily veteran Nagata?

--

AEW World Championship No. 1 contendership match: "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy vs. "The Bastard" PAC - The winner of this match earns a shot at Kenny Omega and his AEW World Championship in the main event of May 30's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Cassidy and PAC are no strangers to one another. The pair met at Revolution 2020 with PAC pulling out the hard-fought victory, making PAC the favourite in Wednesday night's match. PAC and Omega have had an ongoing rivalry over their AEW careers with the pair going to battle in a number of memorable matches including a 30-minute iron-man match on the Feb. 26, 2020 edition of Dynamite that saw Omega emerge victorious. On last week's Dynamite, we saw Omega verbally run down Cassidy and dismiss his chances, so could that act as extra motivation for Cassidy to earn his first world title shot?

--

PLUS:

- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes makes an announcement concerning Double or Nothing

- Tony Schiavone speaks with the undefeated Jade Cargill

- Jim Ross sits down with AEW Women's World Championship No. 1 contender Dr. Britt Baker, DMD