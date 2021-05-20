Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will likely not require off-season surgery for the right foot injury that caused him to miss the Oklahoma City Thunder’s final 29 games this season, team president Sam Presti said Thursday.

Sam Presti said the likelihood of surgery has probably been averted with SGA. — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) May 20, 2021

The Thunder announced on Mar. 24 that the 22-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander, who hails from Hamilton, Ont., would be sidelined indefinitely. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 23.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds over 35 games for the Thunder during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Thunder, who finished the season 22-50, did not reach the postseason.

Gilgeous-Alexander just completed his second season with the Thunder after being acquired as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.