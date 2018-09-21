Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks will miss Saturday's game against the BC Lions with a groin injury, according to Louis Butko of TSN Radio 1150 Hamilton.

Banks, who has already missed one game with the injury, is listed on the 46-man roster as a starter but has confirmed he will not play.

.@Ticats RB Alex Green has been placed on the 6-game injured list. #CFL — Louis Butko (@TSN_LouisB) September 21, 2018

In 11 games for the Ticats this season, Banks has 69 receptions for 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns.

In other injury news, running back Alex Green has been placed on the six-game injured list with an arm injury.

Green appeared to injure his arm against the Calgary Stampeders last week, heading to the locker room before halftime, but returning to play in the second half.

Green has had a strong season for the Ticats this season, with 90 carries for 467 yards and seven touchdowns in six games.