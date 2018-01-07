The Hamilton Tiger-Cats confirmed on Sunday that they had offered a contract to Johnny Manziel for the purposes of keeping the quarterback on the team's negotiation list.

TSN CFL Insider Dave Naylor says the offer is for two years and is more than simply the minimum required to keep negotiation going.

The @Ticats have made an offer of a 2-year contract to @JManziel2. Offer made on Saturday. Believed to be a competitive offer, not just the minimum to extend their rights beyond 10-day window that closes today. #CFL #Ticats — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 7, 2018

"As per the negotiation list process, Johnny Manziel and his agent recently notified the Tiger-Cats that they had activated the 10-day window during which the Tiger-Cats must offer him a contract or lose his negotiation list rights," the team said in a statement. "That window closed today and we can confirm that we made an offer to Manziel, and that his rights will remain on our negotiation list while discussions with he and his agent continue. We will have no further comment."

Naylor notes that the offer extends negotiation rights for one year and that there is no real urgency for either side to complete a deal at this time.

By making an offer to @JManziel2, the @Ticats extend their rights to him for one year. Sides can continue to negotiate, no real urgency for either side to get a deal done right away. #CFL #Ticats — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 7, 2018

The 22nd overall pick in 2014 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M by the Cleveland Browns, Manziel has been out of football since the end of the 2015 season.

A native of Tyler, Texas, the 25-year-old Manziel was the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, but saw his pro career slowed by a myriad of personal issues and substance abuse problems.

Late last month, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie confirmed that the league would approve a contract for Manziel should it be offered.