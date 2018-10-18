With five points in six games and his first goal scored as a Hab at the Bell Centre on Wednesday night, Canadiens forward Max Domi is on a roll in Montreal. And his dad has definitely noticed.

Former NHLer Tie Domi met with reporters on Thursday as Max and his teammates practised in Brossard, crediting Montreal’s playing environment for his son's solid start.

"Just the opportunity and the way everyone's treated him here, from the owner, Geoff Molson, Marc Bergevin, Claude Julien, Kirk Muller, Luke Richardson and all the trainers, all the coaches and teammates. They've all been amazing," explained Domi. "He's happy every day and the fans have been amazing to him."

Max Domi, 23, was acquired by the Canadiens from Arizona last June in a trade for winger Alex Galchenyuk. And Tie, who spent most of his career down Highway 401 as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, knows all about the benefits of playing in an established Canadian NHL market.

"Nobody chooses where you get drafted, where you play and where you get traded to," Tie told reporters. "When you have players on a team in Arizona – (Chris) Pronger, (Pavel) Datsyuk [and] now they got (Marian) Hossa – to get to the floor, you don't really understand that kind of stuff. He's a kid.

"Now he's understanding it. He's on a real team in a real market and it's exciting to see him taking it all in. But at the same time, he's taking it a day at a time. He's a positive kid and it's good to see him with a smile on his face and the team having a lot of success right now."

That success has the Canadiens starting the season with a 4-1-1 record and Domi centering a productive line between Jonathan Drouin and Artturi Lehkonen. So far, that has been a nice change of pace after arriving from Arizona.

Domi: We're winning and that's what matters Habs forward Max Domi came oh-so-close to scoring his first goal as a Canadiens player on Saturday and he knows the goals will come, but winning matters more than anything.

"He cares about winning," Tie explained. "When you're out of the playoffs before Christmas three years in a row, coming off three Memorial Cups in London and the World Juniors, it's a tough pill to swallow for anybody."

And does the elder Domi - who proudly wore the blue and white of the rival Maple Leafs for 10 seasons - get the Sainte Flanelle of Les Canadiens for his sweater collection?

"Yes I did, I got a lot of them," he said with a chuckle.

Will he wear it to support Max?

"I will," he told reporters, laughing. "I cheer for the team. It's a team sport and a team game and [Max] knows that more than anybody.

"You need everybody to win - even the fans."