Weeks on what's next for Tiger after pulling out of Northern Trust

Tiger Woods has pulled out of the second round of The Northern Trust golf tournament due to an oblique strain, according to multiple reports.

According to a couple of reports, Tiger has withdrawn with an oblique strain. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) August 9, 2019

The 43-year-old had a rough opening round on Thursday, shooting a 4-over 75 - 13 shots behind leader Troy Merritt.

"It just feels frustrating to shoot anything high no matter how I feel," Woods said after his first round. "We had the early tee time. We had the perfect greens and had to go out there shoot something under par and get it going. Had to be 4-, 5-, 6-under par today. I went the other way with it."

Woods was playing just his third competitive round since the U.S. Open, and said he felt some stiffness in his back during the first round. He said, however, that he was planning to play his second round.

"I'm going to have to figure out a way to get this thing under par and hopefully move on and have a chance on the weekend to keep progressing and keep going lower," Woods said. "But I've got to get into the red at the end of the day tomorrow, for sure."

Woods said Friday he hopes to be able to play next week in the BMW Championship at Medinah, where he won two of his PGA Championships.

If he plays next week, Woods would need to move back into the top 30 in the FedEx Cup to be able to defend his title at the Tour Championship, where last year he won to cap off a remarkable return following four back surgeries.

Including the Northern Trust, Woods has competed in a total of just 10 tournaments this year, missing the cut twice and withdrawing for the first time this year on Friday.