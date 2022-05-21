After making the cut at the 104th PGA Championship at Tulsa, Oklahoma's Southern Hills Country Club, Tiger Woods struggled in round three, shooting 9-over (79) on Saturday.

Coming into the tournament much was made of Tiger's body and how it will hold up. While the 46-year-old did not appear to be labouring during his walks from tee boxes to greens as he did at Augusta National Golf Club National, his not being at 100 per cent was still very evident.

He kicked off his Saturday round with a par on hole 1 before shooting over par on four holes on the front nine, including a triple bogey on hole 6.

The back 9 would cause Tiger even more trouble as challenging conditions and fatigue became a factor. Woods posted four straight bogeys on holes 10-13 before relief came in the form of a par on 14.

Tiger shot a birdie on hole 15 and it would be his only hole under par on the day.

He finished the round 9-over to bring him to 12-over and tied for 76th place.