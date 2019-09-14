Mayza likely to miss 2020 with torn UCL

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza has a torn UCL and requires Tommy John surgery, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Mayza dropped to the mound holding his left arm after throwing a ball wildly to Didi Gregorius in the 10th inning of their Friday night game against the New York Yankees.

After the game an MRI showed the UCL was torn, ending his 2019 season, and likely keeping him out for all 2020.

The 27-year-old appeared in 68 games this season for the Jays this season and posted a 1-3 record with a 4.91 ERA in 51.1 innings.