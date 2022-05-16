Germany forward Tim Stutzle left Monday's game against France with an apparent knee injury in the first period and did not return.

The Ottawa Senators left winger was hit into the boards while battling for a loose puck with his left knee seeming to absorb the brunt of the impact.

At the @IIHFHockey Men’s World Championship, Germany’s Tim Stützle left Germany’s game against France with a left knee injury in the first period, has not returned for the second. — Gord Miller 🌻 (@GMillerTSN) May 16, 2022

Stützle stayed down on the ice in obvious pain as play continued the other way and was helped to the dressing room shortly after.

The 20-year-old broke out in his sophomore season at the NHL level, scoring 22 goals and adding 36 assists in 79 games for the Senators. He had two assists through Germany's first two games at the men's World Championship before leaving in game three.

Stützle was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Germany went on to edge France 3-2 in their Group A match-up.