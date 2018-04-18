Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson told Nashville area radio station 104.5 The Zone the team intends on picking up Marcus Mariota's fifth-year option.

Jon Robinson on @Midday180: We are planning on exercising Marcus Mariota's fifth-year option. #Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 18, 2018

The move comes as no surprise for the second overall pick in the 2015 Draft. Mariota finished last year with 3,232 passing yards and 13 touchdowns to 15 interceptions in 15 games and has 9,476 yards and 58 touchdowns to 34 interceptions through three seasons. The 24-year-old has also added 913 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground through three seasons.