If the winless Pittsburgh Steelers thought the Le'Veon Bell contract situation was their biggest headache, they might be wrong.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the team's star wide receiver Antonio Brown was absent from Monday's practice, but elected not to discuss whether or not the receiver's absence was excused. Brown's no-show comes just a day after the Steelers were beaten 42-37 by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 30-year-old Brown looked visibly unhappy on the field during Sunday's game and left the locker room quickly afterwards. He had a quiet game by his standards, recording only nine catches for 67 yards.

Brown wasn't entirely absent on Monday, though, as he took to social media to answer the criticism of a former Steelers public relations staffer.

Trade me let’s find out https://t.co/4OeepI78zy — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 17, 2018

After Ryan Scarpino tweeted, "AB needs to thank his lucky stars, because he was drafted by a team that had Ben [Roethlisberger]. And Ben got AB paid. You know darn well he wouldn’t put up those numbers for other teams," Brown quote tweeted the post and wrote, "Trade me, let's find out."

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, released a statement on Tuesday, throwing cold water on the suggestion that the tweet was indicative of his client's unhappiness with the team.

1/2 Steelers' WR Antonio Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus: "The tweet yesterday was not in reference to anything other than Antonio responding to a person he knows. It was not directed towards a trade, or wanting to be trading. Any idea he was asking for a trade is not accurate.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2018

"The tweet yesterday was not in reference to anything other than Antonio responding to a person he knows," Rosenhaus said. "It was not diretced towards a trade, or wanting to be traded. Any idea he was asking for a trade is not accurate."

Rosenhaus says he spoke to the Steelers regarding the tweet.

"Antonio had a personal matter," Rosenhaus said. "I talked to the team about it. His issue was unrelated to the tweet or his relationship with the team. Third, AB has an incredible drive to win. He just wants to win. That's all that that is.”

He added the hopes the matter was now resolved.

“That's not anything more than him encouraging his coaches and teammates to win," Rosenhaus said. "And that's what his entire focus is on. Any notion, any speculation otherwise, can be put to bed. This is a non-story that has been blown out of proportion. We can end this right here and now."

The Steelers have Tuesday off and are expected to report back on Wednesday.

Through two games this season, Brown, who led the league last year in receiving yards with 1,533, has 160 yards receiving on 18 catches and a touchdown.

The Steelers (0-1-1) visit the surprising Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) on Monday night.